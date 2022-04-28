Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,565 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $28,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Danaher by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after purchasing an additional 635,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,110,832,000 after purchasing an additional 231,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Danaher by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,117,282,000 after purchasing an additional 69,402 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,416,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,649,085,000 after buying an additional 70,770 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,268. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $257.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,335,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,555. The firm has a market cap of $186.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.32 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.77 and a 200-day moving average of $294.02.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

