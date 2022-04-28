DAOstack Market Capitalization Reaches $786,704.10 (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 55.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $786,704.10 and $1,046.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,854.57 or 1.00048905 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00052000 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00024077 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001753 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.