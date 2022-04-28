DAOventures Reaches Market Cap of $270,526.33 (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $270,526.33 and $1,147.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004678 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000171 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008058 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

