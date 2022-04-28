Datamine FLUX Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11,849.00 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (FLUX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $153,886.67 and $11,849.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00042845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.50 or 0.07366239 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00061624 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000159 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,227,008 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine FLUX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.