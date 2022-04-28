Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Datto were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Datto by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Datto by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Datto by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Datto by 18.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSP. William Blair lowered shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.44.

In other news, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 24,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $854,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $751,312.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,467.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 463,882 shares of company stock worth $13,497,649. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSP opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.73. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71.

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.16 million. Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. Analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

