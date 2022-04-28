Datto (NYSE:MSP) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.83

Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.83 and last traded at $34.83, with a volume of 1153145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datto in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.83, a PEG ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. Research analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $99,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $34,812.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,882 shares of company stock worth $13,497,649 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 18.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datto (NYSE:MSP)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

