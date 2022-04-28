Davis R M Inc. Sells 338 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PayPal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,724,000 after purchasing an additional 278,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after buying an additional 923,975 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.33.

PYPL traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.61. 24,559,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,197,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.