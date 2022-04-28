Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.89 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $120.43 million and $1.89 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00004174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 72,464,266 coins. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

