Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.36

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 1586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,832,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 108.9% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,596,000 after acquiring an additional 891,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 11,823.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after acquiring an additional 516,901 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,082,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $4,223,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

