DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Tops $0.0286

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 28th. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $125.25 million and approximately $9.92 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,382,880,862 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

