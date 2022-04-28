DECOIN (DTEP) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DECOIN has a market cap of $8.32 million and approximately $748.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003525 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000644 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000885 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 79,903,687 coins and its circulating supply is 56,715,303 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

