Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 115.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after purchasing an additional 515,136 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 9,054.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 366,255 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 29,687.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 257,685 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,809,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.53.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $385.53 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $320.50 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

