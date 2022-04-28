DeFine (DFA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $11.95 Million

DeFine (DFA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. DeFine has a total market cap of $33.29 million and approximately $11.95 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFine has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. One DeFine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001502 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00042725 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.54 or 0.07345968 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00053112 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeFine Profile

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

