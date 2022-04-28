Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WILYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Demant A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Demant A/S stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 854. Demant A/S has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $30.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.