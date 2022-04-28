DePay (DEPAY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,990.00

DePay (DEPAY) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One DePay coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DePay has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. DePay has a total market capitalization of $989,207.33 and $5,990.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00042712 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.24 or 0.07278144 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00055096 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

