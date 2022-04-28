Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $73.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $74.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $69.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $70.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.02.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $965,084.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $9,996,865.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,901,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,432,640.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 768,789 shares of company stock valued at $49,981,102 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

