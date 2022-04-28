Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $122.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ASH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

NYSE:ASH opened at $106.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $111.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.22.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 16.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

