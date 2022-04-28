DeversiFi (DVF) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.60 Million

DeversiFi (DVF) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 28th. DeversiFi has a market cap of $104.28 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeversiFi has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DeversiFi coin can currently be bought for $4.32 or 0.00010738 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00042896 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.71 or 0.07371316 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00055303 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeversiFi Coin Profile

DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

