Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,444,154 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 98,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $107,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Devon Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 252,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 134.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 52,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Benchmark lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $58.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.79. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.92%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

