Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DVN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Devon Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.85.

NYSE DVN opened at $58.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.92. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $65.45.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.92%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 284,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,501,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,922. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 27,575 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $5,359,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 392,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,929,000 after acquiring an additional 24,808 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after acquiring an additional 144,105 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

