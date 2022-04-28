Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1,277.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,447 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,230 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.12% of Diamondback Energy worth $24,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 385,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,582,000 after acquiring an additional 49,928 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 653,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,523,000 after purchasing an additional 273,899 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.84. The stock had a trading volume of 25,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,627. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

