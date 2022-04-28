Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $167.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $152.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FANG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.58.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $126.64 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.99.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 23.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,100,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 31,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

