Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of research firms have commented on DGII. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Digi International alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the third quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the third quarter valued at about $10,732,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Digi International by 32.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digi International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Digi International by 131.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DGII traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.29. 122,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,101. The stock has a market cap of $675.03 million, a P/E ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. Digi International has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Digi International had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.