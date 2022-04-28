disBalancer Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 27th. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $143,207.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, disBalancer has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00043082 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,883.16 or 0.07329833 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00050183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,583,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,055 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.