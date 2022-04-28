Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share.

DPZ traded down $19.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $353.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $335.63 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $400.43 and its 200-day moving average is $461.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.62.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

