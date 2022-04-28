Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

DGICA stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 43,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,028. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. Donegal Group has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $435.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.24). Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Jack Lee Hess bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 636.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

