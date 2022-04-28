Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Shares Up 0.3%

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.67. 912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 73,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

