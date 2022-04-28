Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Raises Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.754 per share by the energy company on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Dorchester Minerals has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ DMLP opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80. Dorchester Minerals has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 63.57%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 1,945 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $47,808.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,146.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 26,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

