Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.35-5.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60-1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.Dorman Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.350-$5.550 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.24. 200,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,515. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $88.43 and a 1 year high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.84 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 56.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

