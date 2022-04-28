DOS Network (DOS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $119,429.00

DOS Network (DOS) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last week, DOS Network has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. DOS Network has a total market cap of $962,573.85 and approximately $119,429.00 worth of DOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOS Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DOS Network Profile

DOS is a coin. DOS Network’s total supply is 949,292,114 coins and its circulating supply is 135,939,017 coins. DOS Network’s official Twitter account is @DosNetwork . DOS Network’s official website is dos.network . The Reddit community for DOS Network is /r/DOSNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DOS Network’s official message board is medium.com/dos-network

According to CryptoCompare, “DOS Network is a chain-agnostic layer 2 decentralized oracle network that offers real-time data feeds and verifiable computation power to mainstream blockchains. It connects on-chain smart contracts and Ðapps with off-chain data sources and unlimited computation power, enabling smart contracts with more real-world use cases. “

