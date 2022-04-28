DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.80-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.93.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.20.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $134.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 75.80%.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,641,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 86,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 29,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 20,973 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in DTE Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

