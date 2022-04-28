Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Market Capitalization Hits $2.18 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $9,176.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for about $0.0697 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00042775 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.64 or 0.07367872 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00060792 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

