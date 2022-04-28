Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,932,000 after buying an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 562.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,133,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,648,000 after purchasing an additional 42,238 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,588,775. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $158.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.57 and its 200 day moving average is $97.33.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

