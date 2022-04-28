Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $900,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $386.19. The stock had a trading volume of 36,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,740,583. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $402.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $372.13 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

