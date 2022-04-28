Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.60. The stock had a trading volume of 45,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,798. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.30. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $118.60 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

