Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 149,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,057,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,661,000 after acquiring an additional 31,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 327,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,536,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $34,419.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,796 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,664 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CBSH traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,832. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.80. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

CBSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.72.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

