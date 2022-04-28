Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,094 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Nwam LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 38,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 88,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.66. 164,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,804,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $41.47 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.04. The company has a market cap of $169.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

