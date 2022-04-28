Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after acquiring an additional 272,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,010,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,420,000 after purchasing an additional 142,292 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $255.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,835. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $251.76 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

