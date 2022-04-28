Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 863 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,942 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Boeing by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,223 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 6.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,972 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 5.2% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,850,946. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.78. The firm has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a PE ratio of -21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.52.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.