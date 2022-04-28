Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Takes Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $619.29. The company had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,144. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $646.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $634.49. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $552.72 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total value of $7,265,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,612,949. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,324,315 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

