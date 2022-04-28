Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $112.79 million and $8.43 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000713 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 399,050,765 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

