Dynamic (DYN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $42.00

Dynamic (DYN) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Dynamic has a total market cap of $922,442.97 and $42.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

