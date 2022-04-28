Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.55

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.55 and last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 38394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on Dynex Capital from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $584.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 170.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $201,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,744,000 after purchasing an additional 341,472 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,083.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 942,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,753,000 after purchasing an additional 863,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after buying an additional 43,669 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after buying an additional 185,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

