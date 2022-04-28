Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.79%.

NASDAQ EBMT traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $20.55. 115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,942. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.48.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EBMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

