East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.
East West Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. East West Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $8.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.
Shares of EWBC stock opened at $71.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59.
In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in East West Bancorp by 488.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 82,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after buying an additional 68,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in East West Bancorp by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in East West Bancorp by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in East West Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 210,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.
About East West Bancorp (Get Rating)
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.