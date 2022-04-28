East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

East West Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. East West Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $8.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $71.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in East West Bancorp by 488.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 82,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after buying an additional 68,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in East West Bancorp by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in East West Bancorp by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in East West Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 210,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

