Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the March 31st total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $197,000.

Shares of EOI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,746. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $20.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

