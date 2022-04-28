ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives C$8.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.45.

ECN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of ECN stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.93. The company had a trading volume of 101,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,615. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$12.24.

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$87.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$82.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.42%.

About ECN Capital (Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

