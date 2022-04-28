Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,059. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.79.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.