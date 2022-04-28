Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Ecovyst posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

ECVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.04.

Ecovyst stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.44. 289,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,137. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.83. Ecovyst has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,417,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,246,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,485,000 after acquiring an additional 401,138 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at $3,873,000. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

