EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Trading Down 9.2%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.62. Approximately 270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF)

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

